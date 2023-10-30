Uber is betting on electric cars in Miami

Launched the Uber Global Platform Incentives and Facilities Program in Miami. The idea is to encourage drivers in that city to change their gasoline-powered cars to electric ones. For this reason, Uber held an event in Miami-Dade to introduce the economic benefits of this type of vehicle to drivers. The topic was also touched upon once again that the use of these cars contributes to reducing toxic emissions into the atmosphere.

In this sense, alliances have been created with other companies to encourage the shift towards electric technology. This was expressed by Maria Fernanda Resendez, the company’s spokeswoman.

“For every trip they take in a zero-emission vehicle, they will receive an additional dollar,” the company spokesperson commented. Likewise, they also have alliances like Hunday through which they offer discounts.

In addition, incentives of up to $1,000.00 are given for purchasing an electric vehicle and taking the first 100 trips using the Uber platform.

On the other hand, the Council indicated its commitment to achieving a zero-emissions platform by 2030 in the United States, Canada and Europe.

In this way, various investments amounting to $800 million have been made so that more drivers can make the transition.

In fact, Doral Mayor Christy Fraga revealed that developers must dedicate at least 2% of their parking lots to car chargers.

But according to Uber, so far this year, 5% of the miles driven by drivers in Miami have been in electric cars. There is no doubt that this number is very striking, because it represents more than double the number recorded in 2022.

What could happen in the future?

In 2020, Uber announced that every one of its vehicles would be electric by 2040. For this reason, the platform promised to contribute $800 million through 2025, to help its drivers switch to more energy-efficient cars.

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies said it has formed alliances with the consortiums of General Motors, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. This has the same goal: for cars on its platforms in the United States, Canada and Europe to reach the zero emissions mark in 2030.