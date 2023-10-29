They won the $500,000 secondary Powerball jackpot on the island-metro Puerto Rico

the Puerto Rico online lottery (LE) Company reported on its social networks that one person won a secondary prize of $500,000 from… Powerball On the island during the draw that was held this week.

The entity specified that the winning ticket was sold at the “Mi Barrio” grocery store located in the Ceiba Sur sector on the PR-198 highway in the municipality of Las Piedras.

“Double play winner in Las Piedras! It was a spontaneous play, sold at the Mi Barrio grocery store. Congratulations and enjoy your prize!“, the organization wrote on its Facebook account.

Draw number 1061 was held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

This is the second prize to fall on the archipelago this month. On October 15, LE reported that a person in San Juan won a $100,000 secondary prize..

For tonight’s drawing, fate is in $125 million with “Power Play” and “Double Play.” Meanwhile, the Loto Cash prize is $730,000.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Prizes are subject to federal tax.

In the archipelago, winners can claim their prizes of up to $1,200 Any authorized online lottery seller. For your part, for prizes of up to $25,000, you can go to certified coin collectors at Department of Finance.