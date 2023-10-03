“When I arrived at Barcelona I had to say that Messi was the best. “I lied, I love Cristiano Ronaldo, but if I said that I wouldn’t play.”

2023-10-03
A new chapter has been revealed as a professional footballer chooses between them Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi. Now it’s Kevin Prince Boateng’s turn.
The former player who decided to retire a few months ago gave an unexpected response in VIBE with five podcasts to Rio FerdinandWhere he stressed that he must lie in order to be able to play in Barcelona.
“I remember that when I arrived at Barcelona they immediately asked me who was the best player in the world. I had to say it was him Lionel Messi, I lied. It was one of the biggest lies of my life.“.
The football player he played with GhanaHe confirms the reason why he said that the Argentine is the best: “I usually always tell the truth, but I lied because it was the only way to wear the Barcelona shirt. I’m sorry for Barcelona fans, but I always supported Real Madrid when I was a teenager. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. But they told me I had to say it or I wouldn’t play.”
Boateng He also told a story about Lionel Messi Who consulted him about Italian football: “Messi was the leader, but he didn’t talk much in the dressing room. We talked once in the bathroom and he asked me if it was difficult to score goals in Italy, because Ronaldo was there at the time. He showed the competitiveness that was They have. I told him it was more difficult with Ronaldo there and that it took him three years to score in every game. “People easily forget what they did there.”
He talked about it too Ten pilgrims He must leave Manchester United This is what he said when he came out Cristiano Ronaldo From the Premier League team.
“Ten Hag has to leave Manchester UnitedEspecially after what he did Cristiano Ronaldo And all the other players participating in the discussions with him. He does not have the right level to coach Manchester United. Imagine a situation when you have a top scorer on the roster and you simply fire him. Going against the best player on the team? “It cannot be like that, there must be respect for him,” Boateng said in the interview with Ferdinand.
