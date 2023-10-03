“When I arrived at Barcelona I had to say that Messi was the best. “I lied, I love Cristiano Ronaldo, but if I said that I wouldn’t play.”

2023-10-03

The former player who decided to retire a few months ago gave an unexpected response in VIBE with five podcasts to Rio FerdinandWhere he stressed that he must lie in order to be able to play in Barcelona.

“I remember that when I arrived at Barcelona they immediately asked me who was the best player in the world. I had to say it was him Lionel Messi, I lied. It was one of the biggest lies of my life.“.

The football player he played with GhanaHe confirms the reason why he said that the Argentine is the best: “I usually always tell the truth, but I lied because it was the only way to wear the Barcelona shirt. I’m sorry for Barcelona fans, but I always supported Real Madrid when I was a teenager. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. But they told me I had to say it or I wouldn’t play.”