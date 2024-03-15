WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone: Check if your app is in the list

Woman holding her mobile phone (illustration)

As with Android, the iPhone can also be left without access to WhatsApp due to app updates, making the iPhone incompatible and can no longer work there.

in this situation, One of those solutions is Take a backup before the device becomes incompatible Chats cannot be accessed. This is a process that can be scheduled to be carried out every week and to ensure that we do not lose information.

By April 2024, the list of Apple mobile phones that will not have access to the Meta application will already be knownso that users have time to find a solution.

In general terms, The devices that will not be able to access the app will be all devices running iOS 11 or earlier. That is, they are all who were It was launched before 2016 and is more than seven years old. This is the list:

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4s

Iphone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

End of support can happen for various reasons, but the main reason is that the operating system version, whether Android or iOS, is not compatible with the current version of WhatsApp. Which requires different requirements to operate, perform certain functions, or maintain security and privacy requirements.

Backup is a process through which all the chat history and multimedia files we have in the application can be saved and transferred to the cloud, In the case of iPhone to iCloud. These are some things to consider when performing the process:

Make sure that we use the same phone number and the same iCloud account that we created the backup with.

Your iPhone must have the latest version of iOS installed.

The available storage space in your iCloud account and on your iPhone must be at least 2.05 times larger than the backup size.

With this in mind, it is possible to configure backups to run automatically and schedule the period in which they run. To do this, you must click on automatic transcription in the WhatsApp settings and choose the frequency you prefer.

In this way, a backup of the chats will be created in the iCloud account and we can choose whether we want to include videos, which take up a lot of space, in the process. To make sure you don't lose information, it's best to do this Set the app to backup every weeksince it is not clear the exact day it will stop working on the cell phone, and with this time range there will not be major problems with losing chat information.

If you want to perform the process manually, the process is as follows:

Go to WhatsApp

Go to Settings or Configuration.

Click on Chats and then on Backup.

Click Make a copy now.

now, The data will be saved in the cloud and when you log in on the new mobile phoneWhere the WhatsApp application works, all information and contacts will be retrieved, a process that occurs automatically when you log in with the same account.

If you don't want to change your cell phone after the app stops working, other platforms that can work to keep talking to friends and family are Signal and Telegram.