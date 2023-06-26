latest apk version

WhatsApp Plus Blue is a modified version of WhatsApp that offers a wide range of features and customizations. Here are some of the notable features of WhatsApp Plus:

custom themes

One of the main advantages of WhatsApp Plus is the ability to apply custom themes to the user interface. This allows users to change the appearance of WhatsApp according to their preferences. A wide variety of themes are available to choose from, allowing you to customize your user experience.

Advanced privacy options

WhatsApp Plus Blue offers more advanced privacy options compared to the standard version of WhatsApp. Users can hide their online status, disable blue read marks, and hide last seen. These options provide greater control over privacy and visibility of activity on WhatsApp.

Share larger files

On WhatsApp Plus Blue, users can share files of a larger size compared to the standard version of WhatsApp. This is especially useful for those who need to share large documents, videos, or audio files.

Emojis and custom fonts

WhatsApp Plus Blue offers a wide range of emojis and custom fonts to add more variety and style to your conversations. Users can choose from a wide range of options to express themselves in a unique and personal way.

How to download WhatsApp Plus Blue

Here is a step by step tutorial on how to download WhatsApp Plus Blue on your device:

Step 1: Allow Unknown Sources

Before downloading WhatsApp Plus Blue, you must allow the installation of apps from unknown sources in your Android device settings. This is because WhatsApp Plus Blue is not available on the official App Store.

Go to your Android device settings. Go to the Security section. Enable the “Unknown Sources” option to allow the installation of applications from third-party sources to the official store.

Step 2: Download WhatsApp Plus Blue

Once you enable Unknown Sources, follow these steps to download WhatsApp Plus:

Open your web browser on your Android device. Go to next connection. Click the download button to start downloading the WhatsApp Plus APK file.

Third Step: Install WhatsApp Plus Blue

Once you download the WhatsApp Plus APK file, follow these steps to install it on your device:

Go to the Downloads folder on your Android device. Tap on the WhatsApp Plus Azul APK file to start the installation process. Follow the onscreen instructions and accept the necessary permissions. After the installation is complete, you will see the WhatsApp Plus Blue icon on your home screen.

Congratulations! You have now installed WhatsApp Plus Blue on your device and you are ready to enjoy its additional features and customizations.