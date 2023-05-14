Porsche 718 Spyder RS, the most powerful version of the mid-engined roadster

If car enthusiasts dream of Convertible can compete Cayman GT4 RS Finally, their pleas are heard with the arrival of one of their strongest models, Him Porsche 718 Spyder RS.

Thirty years after the prototype of the Boxsterthe German automaker brings to the track The most powerful mid-engined roadster everl, thus crowning a line of 718 models designed to fully enjoy the driving moment.

Pictures: Porsche

The power of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS

This time we won’t leave the strength for last and this item is basically what makes this item transformable A unique sports car in the world.

In the tradition of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Coupe, the 718 Spyder RS ​​owes all of its strength to a powertrain based on Six-cylinder boxer enginewith 4.0 liter capacity which in turn is combined with PDK transmission Seven speeds, short ratio.

Pictures: Porsche

All of these specifications lead to a car that can even accelerate 9000 rpm A is born 600 horse power and a Maximum torque 450 Nm. The 718 Spyder RS ​​hits 100 km/h in 10.9 seconds The maximum speed is 308 km / h.

Another point in favor of strength is Aerodynamics In complete balance achieved thanks to the large air vents above the bumper, two NACA ducts that improve brake cooling, Side blades At the ends of the bumper and front spoiler lip are slightly shorter than on its counterpart, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Pictures: Porsche

Pure and exclusive design

Part of its pure design is due to Lightweight soft top which is manually operated, it is also incredibly compact and consists of two parts: one One sail and weather reflectorBoth are completely removable with the ability to store them together or separately.

The car also rides on a set of 20-inch forged alloy wheels. If you want to lose more pounds, this is it Weissach packagewhich includes more aerodynamic carbon fiber elements and a titanium sports exhaust.

Finally, the interior is the icing on the cake with the sporty theme in Reduce distractions And keep the basics functional and comfortable.

The steering wheel is covered with Reese Tex To improve grip, the bucket seats are constructed of lightweight CFRP with a carbon weave end and provide lateral support and their covers are made of black leather.

Combined chronograph and sports

Returning to the Weissach package, this includes a hand-crafted Porsche chronograph design hours Exclusively for owners of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS.

Pictures: Porsche

This is a premium watch designed to fit the vehicle fitment. The particularly light case is made of aluminium, the carbon dial and the same leather strap as used on the car.

It all sounds tempting, and the best part is that future customers won’t have to wait long to get it in their homes. The car is expected to reach dealerships next spring with a value of over $150,000.