After 71 years, the 'Devil's Comet' has arrived: when and where it can be seen

It took decades of waiting, but Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, also known as “Devil's Comet,” is now visible in Earth's night sky.

by: CNN

Currently it can be viewed using the focus tools. However, it may be visible to the naked eye in the coming weeks, according to NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day website.

Below, we give you all the information you need to know to see this astronomical object.

What is the “devil's comet”?

Pons Brooks is a Halley-type comet that orbits our sun once every 71 years, according to NASA.

Comets are called “Halley type” due to the duration of their orbits: objects in this category have orbital periods between 20 and 200 years, explains Swinburne University (Australia).

Pons Brookes therefore falls within this range, as does Halley's Comet, which gives its name to this category and which visits the interior of our solar system once every 76 years.

As for its nickname, NASA says Pons Brooks is known as the “Devil's Comet” because of its horn-shaped appearance.

According to the specialized EarthSky website, this comet was discovered by Jean-Louis Pons in 1812 and then again by William Robert Brooks in 1883 (a difference of 71 years in orbit duration), and that is why this astronomical body bears the name “Pons Brooks.”

When and where do we see it?

Comet Pons Brooks began leaving traces in the sky since the middle of last year.

EarthSky indicates that on its way to the vicinity of the Sun, “Devil’s Comet” witnessed its first explosion on July 20, 2023, which astrophotographers can see.

Comet nuclei often produce explosions, which, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, are sudden releases of dust and gas that increase the brightness of these objects.

Since then, Pons Brooks has produced more explosions, and more are expected to come. What does this mean? The comet will shine brighter in the sky, making it easier to spot.

NASA currently indicates that the comet can be seen in the night sky in northern Earth with the help of binoculars or telescopes.

You can read the full memo at CNN