A medical team at Cromwell Hospital in London strapped a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro device during two spinal surgeries. Doctors are calling the device a game-changer and are bolstering Apple's claims that the headphones have a future as a medical device.

The doctors were not using the Vision Pro, but the scrub nurse was allegedly wearing the VR goggles during surgical preparations and during procedures. Vision Pro was used to view virtual screens placed in the operating room to select instruments and monitor the progress of surgery.

The software used by Cromwell Hospital was developed by eXeX, a company that creates artificial intelligence-based applications aimed at surgeons.

“Working with eXeX to use Apple Vision Pro has made a huge difference in the way we deliver care to our patients.” Syed Aftab, one of Cromwell's surgeons who used the device, said in a… press release. “It is a real honor to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software in surgery, and I am looking forward to seeing how this technology advances and the impact it can have on hospitals.”

According to a hadith press release From Apple, a company called Stryker is promoting the “myMako” app for Vision Pro, which helps doctors make hip surgical plans. And knee replacement using 3D models and other tools. A variety of companies and other developers leverage Vision Pro for medical training and education, with applications including Fundamentals Medicines, CollaboratOR 3D, and Complete HeartX.

“With the unique capabilities of VisionOS, healthcare developers are creating new applications that were never possible before, transforming areas like clinical education. Surgical planning, training, medical imaging, behavioral health, and more,” Apple wrote in its press release.

The first of its kind, Vision Pro-assisted surgeries are part of a series of Apple initiatives. The company is promoting the Vision Pro as an enterprise device for professionals, from artists to accountants, who can benefit from a few extra VR displays. Across Apple's various products, there is a heavy trend toward healthcare, although most related products and services so far have been aimed at consumers, such as the Apple Watch's heart-tracking capabilities or the iPhone's sleep features.