WhatsApp: what it is and how to use pinned messages | Sports play

Most of them think that the new Pinned Messages feature will be stored in the trashed ideas drawer WhatsApp MessengerSince this was announced several months ago, more details about the aforementioned option have only arrived today. Do you want to know what it is for and how to use it? At Depor we will explain this below.

What is installed on WhatsApp? It can be said that you have set something that you consider important, such as: the conversations that you interact with the most, When you do this, it remains pinned to the top of the main interface of the app (“Chats” tab)..

With the new “Pinned Messages”, as the name suggests, you will be able to pin a single message you have received or sent in the chat of your choice, When you do this, a bar will appear at the top of the conversation with the content you have pinned. The difference with the previous function is that it has an expiration time.

This is how you can activate and use pinned messages on WhatsApp

Before starting, it must be noted that the tool is currently only available in the WhatsApp beta program for Android users.

To download the trial version of WhatsApp Go to Google Play Store and in the search bar type the name of the app “ WhatsApp “> Access the application and scroll down.

Go to Google Play Store and in the search bar type the name of the app “ “> Access the application and scroll down. Here you will see the option To become a beta tester . If you can’t find it then click Next connection .

. If you can’t find it then click Next . Accept the terms and you will have to wait a little while until you start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

Open the app (it’s the same) > Enter the chat and tap on the message you want to pin (it should be highlighted).

Now, tap on the three dots icon (top right) > Four options will be displayed > Tap on the option that says “ pin up “.

“. The next step is to select an expiration time: “24 hours,” “7,” or “30 days.”

If you try to pin another message, it will replace the current message. It is also compatible with multimedia files.

If you touch the fixed bar You will be directed to the exact moment you sent or received these messages.

Preview pinned WhatsApp messages. (Photo: Wapita Info)

These are the most common errors in WhatsApp

Talking to strangers : Never reply to messages from an unknown or unregistered number, and even worse if it is not specified in the greeting. Also don’t add him because he will have access to your profile picture, information, name and description, he can be a thief, blackmailer, kidnapper etc.

: Never reply to messages from an unknown or unregistered number, and even worse if it is not specified in the greeting. Also don’t add him because he will have access to your profile picture, information, name and description, he can be a thief, blackmailer, kidnapper etc. Use modified versions of the application : Programs that have been tampered with, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB, Fouad, and others, are not 100% safe. If you download or update it from an untrusted page, there is a risk that you will install a virus-infected APK, which will access your chats and even your financial information, thus stealing your savings in the bank. If Meta detects that you are using a MOD, it will also ban you temporarily or forever.

: Programs that have been tampered with, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB, Fouad, and others, are not 100% safe. If you download or update it from an untrusted page, there is a risk that you will install a virus-infected APK, which will access your chats and even your financial information, thus stealing your savings in the bank. If Meta detects that you are using a MOD, it will also ban you temporarily or forever. Don’t happen: Many do not update the app because it usually weighs more and they are afraid of running out of storage space. We recommend setting aside space because updates not only provide new tools, functionality, or resolve bugs and bugs, but also renew security patches to prevent you from falling victim to a potential cyberattack.

The solution when the verification code does not arrive on WhatsApp because you are in another country

All you have to do is activate Roaming also Roaming data , What is this? It consists of a tool to use network coverage other than the main network.

also , What is this? It consists of a tool to use network coverage other than the main network. This way you will not only have mobile data (internet), but you will also be able to make or receive calls and SMS.

Remember that your phone operator’s “roaming” service will result in additional charges on your bill.

To activate it, first go to Settings on your smartphone > then tap on the section titled Communications.

The next step is to click on the option called “Mobile Networks”.

Finally, activate the Data Roaming switch.

Ready, all that remains is to request the verification code again. WhatsApp.

How to create your own WhatsApp channel

Among the WhatsApp channels, you can find your favorite media, sports organizations, artists and singers. Each of them will tell you what they do, post and even news about what you like.

The first thing is to get the latest version of WhatsApp.

You can download it from iOS Store also Google Apps .

also . When you do that, just log in to WhatsApp.

Now enter the “News” tab and then, under States, we will find the channels.

There you will see the “+” symbol.

Click on it and you will see two options: search for channels and create a channel.

We choose the second option, after which we will be asked to provide a description, and the name we want to give our channel.

You can also add a profile picture.

Once you have everything, you should start publishing your channel. WhatsApp With your friends using the link provided by the tool.

With your friends using the link provided by the tool. From now on you can post anything you want.

It should be noted that if you want to get the green verification code, you need to create your channel as a business.

How to prevent WhatsApp from downloading images automatically?

To manage your preferences, tap Settings > Storage & data. There you can choose when you want WhatsApp to automatically download photos, audio files, videos, and documents. Tap each media type and select Never, Wi-Fi, or Wi-Fi and Mobile Data.

How to make WhatsApp uninterrupted?

In these cases, you should check that your phone is properly connected to the internet and is on, maybe it’s the WiFi or your internet tester is leaving the port blocked so that your WhatsApp usage is limited. Usually it also happens to check that WhatsApp or your cell phone is not in airplane mode.