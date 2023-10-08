Steps to hide your phone number on WhatsApp | Sports play

What do you need to start chatting with someone through it WhatsApp Messenger? Simply, his phone number, otherwise it will be impossible for you to contact this user. The above information can only be obtained in two ways: first, by them providing it to you personally; Secondly, through group chats where both are participants.

This method of direct communication with a person will change radically after the arrival of the new function called “user name“. Now it will not be necessary to dial, dictate and add numbers or organize long lists of contacts in the phone book of your mobile device.

To clarify, users will create a unique username on WhatsApp, such as: “@carlos1994,” so it will be easier to search for or recognize someone you have not added. it is expected that You can also hide the phone number, this makes sense because the idea is to prevent people who are not added to groups from accessing this data from your profile.

Unknown members of the group will know your “username”, if they constantly write to you and pester you, You will be able to block them and this way they will not contact you again because your number is hidden.

This is how you will hide your phone number on WhatsApp

At the moment, this is a function that is only present in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

To get it download it first Flight Test on the App Store .

. After you installed it, Open this link to apply for the job In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone > you will be referred back to TestFlight.

In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone > you will be referred back to TestFlight. Click Accept for the placement and the beta version of WhatsApp will start installing on your phone.

Now, open the app (it’s the same) > tap on the ‘You’ tab > then tap on your profile picture.

In this part you will see the new section “ WhatsApp user “.

“. Create a unique alphanumeric user, otherwise you will not be able to save it.

Ready, we just have to wait for WhatsApp to complete the functionality or finish developing it so that it can be used as well. Hide cell phone number from your profile.

Preview of the “Username” function in WhatsApp. (Photo: Wapita Info)

These are the most common errors in WhatsApp

Talking to strangers : Never reply to messages from an unknown or unregistered number, and even worse if it is not specified in the greeting. Also don’t add him because he will have access to your profile picture, information, name and description, he can be a thief, blackmailer, kidnapper etc.

: Never reply to messages from an unknown or unregistered number, and even worse if it is not specified in the greeting. Also don’t add him because he will have access to your profile picture, information, name and description, he can be a thief, blackmailer, kidnapper etc. Use modified versions of the application : Programs that have been tampered with, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB, Fouad, and others, are not 100% safe. If you download or update it from an untrusted page, there is a risk that you will install a virus-infected APK, which will access your chats and even your financial information, thus stealing your savings in the bank. If Meta detects that you are using a MOD, it will also ban you temporarily or forever.

: Programs that have been tampered with, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB, Fouad, and others, are not 100% safe. If you download or update it from an untrusted page, there is a risk that you will install a virus-infected APK, which will access your chats and even your financial information, thus stealing your savings in the bank. If Meta detects that you are using a MOD, it will also ban you temporarily or forever. Don’t happen: Many do not update the app because it usually weighs more and they are afraid of running out of storage space. We recommend setting aside space because updates not only provide new tools, functionality, or resolve bugs and bugs, but also renew security patches to prevent you from falling victim to a potential cyberattack.

How to prevent WhatsApp from downloading images automatically?

To manage your preferences, tap Settings > Storage & data. There you can choose when you want WhatsApp to automatically download photos, audio files, videos, and documents. Tap each media type and select Never, Wi-Fi, or Wi-Fi and Mobile Data.

How to make WhatsApp Web offline?

In these cases, you should check that your phone is properly connected to the internet and is on, maybe it’s the WiFi or your internet tester is leaving the port blocked so that your WhatsApp usage is limited. Usually it also happens to check that WhatsApp or your cell phone is not in airplane mode.