Guide to recovering deleted WhatsApp messages on Android | Sports play

Curiosity about what the “Deleted for All” message says in your personal or group chats may prompt you to install dangerous applications or APK programs, so, from Debor, we will teach you how to activate a function on your Android phone to recover content that someone has deleted. WhatsApp Messenger.

Before starting the process, it is important to note this This trick will only recover text messages (including emojis)Likewise, you must have previously enabled the tool called “Notification History” on your Android cell phone, It means that the message should be deleted after activating the above function.

There are also other alternatives if Notification History is not available on your smartphone, but you can download the following apps from the Google Play Store: Notification log And And he orderedThese can also recover photos, videos, GIFs or documents, the problem is that you have to give them access to your photo gallery or multimedia files.

How to recover deleted messages “for everyone” on WhatsApp

First, activate notifications WhatsApp And on your Android device. To do this, open the application and click on the icon with the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner.

Now, tap on the Settings > Notifications section.

Here turn on the two switches labeled “ High priority notifications “.

The next step is to access the "Settings" of your cell phone Android (Symbol of a toothed wheel or gear).

Tap Notifications > Advanced settings.

Next, tap on the section that says “Notification History.”

Turn on the only switch that appears.

Ready, you will receive a notification when you receive a new WhatsApp message, which will be stored in your Android notification history.

Original content They will remain intact even if your contact edits or deletes their "For All" message.

To access history, follow this path: Settings > Notifications > Advanced settings > Notification History.

How to detect a dangerous link on WhatsApp

do not open connection If it is accompanied by a message promising prizes (TVs, mobile phones, video game consoles, etc.), offers and discounts in a particular store.

Contact this company via social media and confirm whether it is true or false.

Also, do not enter the link if they ask for your personal data or financial information (card numbers, accounts, passwords, etc.).

Do not open the link if it is from an unknown user, and remember that there are automatic download links, so it is possible to infect your mobile device with viruses.

Another way to detect fake links on WhatsApp It is to verify the URL of the link. If the URL is not from a website you know or if it contains strange characters, it is likely malicious.