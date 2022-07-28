July 29, 2022

What Jennifer Garner gave to Ben Affleck and J. Law for their wedding

Hours after the couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, confirmed they had wed in Las Vegas, Grosby Group reported that actress Jennifer Garner, the actor’s ex-wife, visited the newlyweds to congratulate them.

According to a source from Hollywood Life, Jennifer Garner was going to give the couple a gift, thus welcoming Jennifer Lopez into her family.

Unlike the first versions, this time it was revealed that Garner reacted positively to the union between the artists: “Ben and J. Leo congratulated Lu after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” the informant stated. same media.

He added, “(J Lo) has a huge impact on Ben and all Jen wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so he could be there for his kids. He’s all of those things now.”

Finally, this same source notes: Jane really thinks the two were destined to be together. She respects JLo as a woman and mother; He appreciates the way she takes care of her children the same way she takes care of her own.”

This gesture seems to have left Jennifer Lopez “really touched”. She added that she thought “it’s great that Ben and his ex-partner are so close.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck separated in 2015, they have worked to maintain a healthy relationship and be able to raise their three children together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Additionally, Affleck is known to not be the only one rebuilding his love life, Garner has had an affair, completely unspecified, with businessman John Miller since 2018.

