Chinese horoscope: find your ideal partner according to oriental astrology

In the Chineese TowerThere are 12 different animals and each one has different sides. Unlike the western constellations, the Chineese Tower Each sign is determined by the year of birth, not by the month in which the person was born. This is, according to oriental astrologySome signs are the most fiery, the most toxic, the most intelligent, and the most dangerous.

This is why, based on the different characteristics of each Zodiac signThe Chineese Tower It will give you the tools needed so you can resolve setbacks and make decisions. Especially in matters of heart, this information is very valuable if you do not want to get hurt. Find out, below, who is your ideal partner, explain oriental astrology.

Mouse (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

According to what I have sent down Chineese TowerThey are loyal, intelligent and cunning people. Compatible with Taurus, Dragon and Monkey.

Taurus (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Those who were born under these Zodiac signs From Chineese TowerThey are reliable, sociable and empathetic people. Your ideal partner could be a rat, a snake or a rooster.

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

She is charming and also has endless energy. They can find love in signs such as the horse, dog, and pig.

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

They are gentle and sensitive people, and they can find their other half in the pig, goat and dragon.

The Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2021)

according to oriental astrologyThey are quite private, as they do not like to get caught up in situations or emotions. Your ideal partner is someone of the sign of the Rat, Monkey or Pig.

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

They are a dominant sign in life and love. Your ideal match should be Ox or Rooster.

The Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

They need a partner who keeps up with them, but at the same time is affectionate. It would be your perfect love between tiger, goat or dog.

Goats (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

They are calm and avoid conflicts. Potential soulmates should be a horse or a pig.

Monkey (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

The monkey always wants to have fun, but also to be heard. His ideal love would be a rat, a dragon, or a bull.

Rooster (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

They are honest people, always looking for new experiences. The signs most compatible with the Rooster are the Snake and the Bull.

The Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

They are loyal and protective, like the animal that rules them. You will find greater compatibility with rabbit, tiger or horse.

Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

according to oriental astrologyThose who were born under these Zodiac signs From Chineese TowerThey are kind and compassionate, along with empathy. They will find the other half in signs like rabbit, goat, or tiger.