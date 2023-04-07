What is the maximum amount of money you must have in the bank?

In times of bankruptcy, the maximum amount you should keep in the bank depends on several factors, such as the risk level of the financial institution, the type of account you hold, the deposit insurance you offer, and your personal needs.

In general, it is recommended not to hold more money than is covered by deposit insurance, which is a guarantee given by the government or a private entity to protect savers in the event of a bank failure.

The deposit insurance amount varies by country and account type, but in Europe it is usually between €20,000 and €100,000. If you have more money than is insured, you can diversify it across different banks or invest it in other, safer financial instruments, such as government bonds or mutual funds.

You should also take into account your monthly expenses and your emergency fund, which is a reserve of money that allows you to face unexpected events or difficult situations without having to resort to credit.

It is recommended that you have an emergency fund equal to between three and six months of your net income. Therefore, the maximum amount that you should keep in the bank is the amount that allows you to obtain financial security without exposing yourself to lose everything in the event of a bank failure.

Money in the banks in the midst of a crisis

People are worried amid the crisis of bank failures in the United States, the world’s largest economy. They are afraid of losing everything. According to some experts, the current crisis is due to the loss of value of bonds that banks bought when interest rates were low, and which have now fallen in value as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

This has caused some banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, to shut down operations due to lack of liquidity and solvency. The Federal Reserve intervened to guarantee the deposits of these banks’ clients and avoid a contagion effect on the rest of the financial system.

The banking crisis in the United States is a highly relevant issue for the global economy, as it may have consequences in other markets and sectors.