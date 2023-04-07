April 7, 2023

A woman wins the lottery jackpot after winning $1 million just 5 years ago

Zera Pearson April 7, 2023 1 min read

A woman named Nha Deong from Matthews, North Carolina, Hit the jackpot for the second time by winning the lottery jackpot of $336,759. Previously, a million dollar Scratch-Off ticket had already been won.

The lucky player told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that she won a $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket at a Circle K store.

The store was located on Matthews Mint Hill Road.

Doung hit all five white balls in the drawwhich brought him a jackpot of $336,759, according to information portal UPI.

In October 2018, Duong won a $1 million jackpot. With an instant lottery ticket called Hit $5,000.

The lucky woman said she still didn’t know what to do with her newfound fortune.

