A woman wins the lottery jackpot after winning $1 million just 5 years ago

A woman named Nha Deong from Matthews, North Carolina, Hit the jackpot for the second time by winning the lottery jackpot of $336,759. Previously, a million dollar Scratch-Off ticket had already been won.

The lucky player told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that she won a $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket at a Circle K store.

The store was located on Matthews Mint Hill Road.

Doung hit all five white balls in the drawwhich brought him a jackpot of $336,759, according to information portal UPI.

In October 2018, Duong won a $1 million jackpot. With an instant lottery ticket called Hit $5,000.

The lucky woman said she still didn’t know what to do with her newfound fortune.

Read on:

A man bought 20 lottery tickets with the same number because he had an idea that he was going to win $5,000 with each one.

A New York man won $20 million in the lottery, but had only $6.5 million left after paying federal, state and local taxes.

The player thinks he won $1,000 in the lottery, but later finds out that the prize was $5 million

The lottery player who won two millionaire prizes twice said he did it because of obsessions

He won $1 million in the lottery and had $180,000 in taxes on that alone