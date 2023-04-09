What is it, who can own it and how much does it cost?

Number each year Immigrants Who decides to live America, they are looking for a job change or need to improve their quality of life. The North American country offers a variety of visas to suit each individual’s needs and requirements.

Similarly, regardless of the person’s immigration status, every immigrant has A Franchise series Must be followed National Constitution From America. As meetings with immigration officials are never ruled out, it is important to know them and how to present them.

That is why various systems related to immigration control were designed Red card These include important rights to take into account if an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent wants to detain you or obtain additional information.

What does a red card look like for immigrants?

One of the pioneer companies in the circulation of these cards Immigrant Legal Resource Center, in San Francisco, California. In them they put relevant information on the constitutional rights of immigrants In Spanish as in English.



This is what the red cards distributed to immigrants in the United States look like.

The card is there Free Anyone who wants to get it can buy it from here Links. It lists a series of data that help immigrants – legal or illegal – face a potential detention situation:

Do not open the door if an immigration service agent knocks.

If an immigration service agent tries to talk to you, don’t answer any questions he asks. You have the right to remain silent. You don’t have to give your name to the agent. If you are at work, ask the agent if you are free to leave, and if the agent says yes, leave. You have the right to speak to a lawyer.

Don’t sign anything without talking to a lawyer.

Give this card to the agent. Don’t open the door.

The Church Los Angeles also started a campaign to distribute these cards to immigrants in need. Likewise, they are more connected to people who are undocumented and in vulnerable situations.

