October 3, 2023

Republican Matt Gates introduced a resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Winston Hale October 3, 2023

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gates on Monday introduced a resolution to impeach House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Getz threatened If McCarthy passes a continuing resolution to fund the operation of the federal government with the help of Democrats, he will take drastic action.

The House is expected to vote on McCarthy’s impeachment within the next 48 hours.

Gates is a member of the far-right Republican group known as the Freedom Caucus, which opposed McCarthy’s presidency in January, saying a delegate could allow a motion to remove him as long as McCarthy made several concessions the group was asking for, including a rule change. President.

In a speech on the House floor Monday morning, Getz said, “My Republican friends will find it hard to call President Biden weak while he continues to get everything he wants from President McCarthy.”

“GOP members may vote differently on the override motion if they hear what the Speaker of the House has shared with us about his secret side deal with Joe Biden in Ukraine. I ask. Stay tuned.”

