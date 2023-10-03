US to change visa procedures for October | Mexico News

Beginning October 1, 2023, significant changes to the US visa application process will be implemented, the embassy said. America In Mexico.

These changes are part of measures to normalize the visa application process thereafter The international spread of Covid-19 and affect nonimmigrant visa fees, including tourist, student and temporary work visas.

What will change in the US visa processing process?

The main change announced by the embassy is that the visa fee will be valid for one year to schedule an interview with a consular officer. This means that starting October 1, 2023, nonimmigrant visa fees paid before October 1, 2022 will not be valid.

However, if you have already paid Visa fee Before October 2022, you still have time to schedule an appointment for biometric data collection at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) and an interview with a consular officer at the embassy or consulate. This should be done by September 30, 2023.

On the other hand, if you do not use the visa fee before October 1, 2023, it will expire and you will have to pay a new fee to start the process. Remember that visa fees have increased, so you will pay more than you did in 2022. For example, the tourist visa fee, which was previously $160, will now be $185.

If you paid on or after October 1, 2022, you will need 365 days to complete the appointment scheduling process, regardless of the appointment date.

To schedule your US visa appointment, you must first complete Form DS-160 online with your personal and travel information. Then, pay the relevant fees at the bank windows. Once payment is posted, you will be able to access State Visa Information and Appointment System Select the date you want to complete the process. Note that it may take a few hours for the payment to be processed in the system, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your email to find out when you can schedule an appointment.

Scheduling your appointment in advance will allow you to find the closest dates, as appointments are currently available through 2025.

Teeth

​