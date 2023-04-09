2,000 people are searching for a Minnesota mother who has been missing for more than a week.

(CNN) — Nearly 2,000 people participated in the search this week for a missing Minnesota woman, officials said in a Facebook post Friday.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen on the morning of March 31, according to the Winona Police Department.

People searching for Kingsbury range from volunteers to members of the fire department.

Kingsbury did not show up for work the day she disappeared and did not return calls from family and friends, police said. After that, she did not come to pick up her children from daycare or make other arrangements.

“All this was very unusual for her,” police said.

Authorities said they are looking for video that might show where Kingsbury’s truck, a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country, may have gone.

Additionally, authorities believe her vehicle may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day she disappeared. For this reason, they asked residents in the area to check their “video cameras, doorbell cameras, cam cameras… for signs of a truck passing or stopping.”

Winona is located in the southeastern part of the state, near the Wisconsin border.