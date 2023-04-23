When do undocumented Americans have to pay taxes?

Thousands of people in the United States are undocumented, hold foreign citizenships, and hold nonimmigrant visas. These people pay tax only if they stay in the country for at least 183 days in the relevant tax year. That is, over a period of about six months.

In this sense, foreign expatriates living and earning money in North America must file a tax return.

Such individuals do not always qualify for a Social Security number, however, they may receive an Individual Identification Number (ITIN). If this is the case, the tax is paid by filing Form 1040-NR for nonresident aliens.

Who can file tax returns?

First, noncitizen aliens who conduct or carry on a trade or business in the United States during the year.

So do non-foreigners who do not carry on trade or business in the country, but derive income from it.

They also have to file an income tax return if they want a refund of tax deducted or overpaid. Or if they want to claim any deduction or benefit of credit.

What income should be declared?

In this case, there are two categories of income to be declared by overseas foreigners.

The first of these is income directly related to a trade or business in the United States. The second is Fixed, Determined, Annual or Periodic (FDAP) income from North America.

In either case, tax returns must be filed on Form 1040-NR.

Note that the return must be filed by the 15th day of the fourth month following the end of your tax year. The most commonly mentioned date is April 15.

This is done by self-employed workers receiving non-employee worker’s compensation, subject to North American income tax withholding. In the same way, so did those who had an office or place of business in the United States.