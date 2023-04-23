Early childhood education director in Alabama fired over inclusiveness handbook

Alabama.- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that she has replaced her elementary education director for using a teacher training manual written by a nationally recognized education panel, which the Republican governor condemned for teaching language that included “extremely liberal” views and structural racism. .

Barbara Cooper was fired as head of Alabama’s early childhood education department after Ivy raised concerns about state-run pre-K textbook distribution. Gina Maiola, spokeswoman for Ivy, identified the handbook as the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Developmentally Appropriate Practices Handbook, 4th Edition. Maiola said he understood the books had been withdrawn from state classrooms.

“The education of Alabama’s children is my priority as governor, and there is no opportunity to deviate or walk away from this mission. Let me be very clear: Radical liberal ideas have no place in proper education, and they have no place in Alabama classrooms at any stage, let alone our youngest students, because they are divisive at their core,” Ivey said. said in a statement.

Ivey’s statement came at a time when conservative politicians denounced so-called “woke” teachings, which they use pejoratively to refer to ideas of liberal ideology. Schools have sometimes emerged as a flashpoint for diversity training and parental rights.

Ivey initially asked Cooper that the governor’s office “send a memo to disavow the book and immediately cease its use.” He did not specify what Cooper’s response was, but said the governor made the decision to replace him and accepted his resignation. Cooper could not immediately be reached for comment.