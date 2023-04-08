Jeremy Renner’s Doctor Says Snowfall Came Within Millimeters of a Vital Organ and Vital Nerve

(CNN) — One of the doctors treating Jeremy Renner after his avalanche incident says the actor came around incredibly quickly.

Sports physician and chiropractor Dr. Christopher Vincent spoke with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday night from Winter Park, Colorado, about the rehab process for Renner, the Oscar-nominated star of the Marvel films “The Avengers” and “The Hurt Locker.” .

Vincent said the avalanche came within millimeters of hitting a vital organ or vital nerve.

“He unfortunately suffered such a tragic injury, he’s very fortunate where injuries go,” Vincent said.

Renner was swept away by a snowblower on New Year’s Day and broke several bones, including eight ribs, his eye socket, knee and shoulder.

“He gets through it and has the determination to not only recover, but to come back stronger and better than he was before,” Vincent said.

Renner will likely have to undergo some form of rehabilitation for the rest of his life, but Vincent said he has a drive to overcome the pain and injury.