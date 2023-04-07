April 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

2023 ‘tax’ season is over: IRS won’t knock on your door or call you to pay, beware of scammers

Winston Hale April 7, 2023 5 min read

The IRS may call you, send you a text or Email Or come to your home to collect a potential tax debt.

The IRS never threatens to arrest someone, revoke their driver’s license, or deport them from the United States. No money is given.

“Email and text scams haven’t stopped and scammers often use tax season to trick people,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

“Because they’re eager to get information about their refund or other tax matter, fraudsters often impersonate the IRS, state tax agency or other agents in the tax department,” he explained.

How does the IRS typically communicate?

“Keep in mind that fraudsters often modify legitimate IRS letters and forms,” ​​the agency says.

The IRS sends letters or notices when a person has outstanding balances, a refund, clarification of a tax return, needs to verify a person’s identity, needs more information about the person, changes in income, or needs to report. Delay in processing returns.

This is what the envelope containing the IRS notice looks like.

debt: Richard Stephen/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

“We provide you with our contact phone number in the upper right-hand corner of the letter or notice. Generally, you should only contact us if you disagree with the information, if we request additional information, or if you owe money.” The company explains on its website.

The IRS will call or visit a person’s home or business only in unusual circumstances. For example, if the person has a tax debt for a long time or if he faces an audit or criminal investigation.

What do I do if I receive a suspicious email about taxes?

Don’t answer that, ask the Income Tax department. Also do not open any attached files. “They may contain some malicious code that could infect your computer or mobile phone,” the IRS says.

See also  At least 19 people were killed in the Bronx

If you click on a link in a suspicious email and provide personal information, the IRS prompts you to go to its identity theft page. Here You can find that page in Spanish. It also recommends sending that email to [email protected]

What if I get a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS?

“If the person calling you is an IRS employee and has a legal need to contact you, please call them back. Online resources appropriate,” says the IRS.

“If the person is not an IRS employee and does not have a reasonable need to contact you, report the incident to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, regardless of whether or not you are the victim of fraud,” it added.

Try to gather the following information so you can provide it to the authorities: the phone number used to call you, the phone number you were asked to call back, the name of the accused employee, the date of the call, and a brief description of what they said to you during it.

If you receive a text message, follow the instructions above and send the following to the IRS. The agency asks that you “leave a text message to 202-552-1226. If possible, in a separate text, send us the reference number at 202-552-1226.”

1Shot Production/Getty Images

1/12

Where you choose to live affects the quality of life you want in America. A study by SmartAsset, a website that specializes in financial management, examined annual after-tax income in the nation’s 25 largest cities to determine how much money is needed to live comfortably. The study used data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which takes into account the costs of childcare, health insurance, housing, transportation, food, and other basic necessities, based on budgeting under the “50/30/20” rule. It allocates 50% of income to basic expenses (such as food, health and education), 30% to discretionary allowances (such as vacations or recreational activities) and the remaining 20% ​​to pay off loans and savings. These are the results according to their metros. Figures are based on 2022 data.

See also  New York attorney opens criminal investigation

debt: 1Shot Production/Getty Images

Michael Warren/Getty Images

2/12

10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida 🏡 Required Annual Income (After Taxes): $67,740 🏡 Basic Expenses: $33,870 🏡 Optional Expenses: $20,322 🏡 Debt and/or Savings: $8:

debt: Michael Warren/Getty Images

MilesHydroTraveler/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

3/12

9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado 🏡 Required Annual Income (After Taxes): $70,892 🏡 Basic Expenses: $35,446 🏡 Optional Expenses: $21,268 🏡 Debt and/or Savings: $814,17

debt: MilesHydroTraveler/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Click here to continue to the gallery

4/12

8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington 🏡 Required Annual Income (After Taxes): $74,086 🏡 Basic Expenses: $37,043 🏡 Discretionary Expenses: $22,226 🏡 8 Loans and/or 8 Loans and/or 1 Savings

debt: Another Believer – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92606243

LUNAMARINA/Getty Images/iStockphoto

5/12

7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia 🏡 Required annual income (after taxes): $76,194 🏡 Basic expenses: $38,097 🏡 Discretionary expenses: $22,858 and $22,858

debt: LUNAMARINA/Getty Images/iStockphoto

6/12

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California 🏡 Required Annual Income (After Taxes): $76,710 🏡 Basic Expenses: $38,355 🏡 Optional Expenses: $23,013 🏡 Loan and/or $15,340

debt: Ryan Herron/Getty Images

Click here to continue to the gallery

aiisha5/Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/12

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington 🏡 Required annual income (after taxes): $77,634 🏡 Basic expenses: $38,817 🏡 Optional expenses: $23,290 🏡 Loan and/or savings: $72,52

debt: aiisha5/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thomas Cerida/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

8/12

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania 🏡 Required Annual Income (After Taxes): $78,524 🏡 Basic Expenses: $39,262 🏡 Discretionary Expenses: $23,557 🏡 Debt: $23,557 🏡 7/5 Loan

See also  The fire in Colorado destroyed hundreds of homes and evacuated thousands

debt: Thomas Cerida/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Sean Pavon/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

9/12

3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire 🏡 Required Annual Income (After Taxes): $78,752 🏡 Basic Expenses: $39,376 🏡 Optional Expenses: $23,626 🏡 Or Savings of $5,000

debt: Sean Pavon/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Click here to continue to the gallery

SeanpaonPhoto/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

10/12

2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California 🏡 Required annual income (after taxes): $79,324 🏡 Basic expenses: $39,662 🏡 Optional expenses: $23,797 🏡 Loan and/or savings: $15,600

debt: SeanpaonPhoto/Getty Images/iStockPhoto

eleven/12

1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California 🏡 Required annual income (after taxes): $84,026 🏡 Basic expenses: $42,013 🏡 Discretionary expenses: $25,208 🏡 Debt and/or savings: $16,500

debt: George Clark/Getty Images

12/12

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 seeks to reduce the deficit, help low-income families and invest more in infrastructure and renewable energy, confirms economics professor Tom Fullerton. However, the proposal is unlikely to be approved by either the House or the Senate without amendments, the expert assures. “Kevin McCarthy has a very difficult job,” says Fullerton. Check out more free news on ViX.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

China imposes ban on US companies and personnel after Taiwan president’s visit

April 7, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

They travel: A couple bought a bus for US$7,200 and turned it into their dream home with recycled materials

April 7, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Three teenagers were shot in the head in a Florida town and their bodies were found in different locations.

April 6, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

5 min read

How to avoid a sneeze that could bring Mars back to life | cosmic void

April 7, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Nevado del Ruiz Volcano: Families do not want to evacuate – Other Cities – Colombia

April 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

2023 ‘tax’ season is over: IRS won’t knock on your door or call you to pay, beware of scammers

April 7, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

What is the maximum amount of money you must have in the bank?

April 7, 2023 Zera Pearson