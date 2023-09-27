What happened to Kim Kardashian? She is unrecognizable with this drastic change in appearance and is being compared on social networks to her new ex-partner Kanye West and “Son of Chucky” | people | entertainment

Kim Kardashian surprised many with her new look and sparked all kinds of comments on social media. The famous businesswoman decided to move away from the glamor that characterizes her and showed off a completely unrecognizable look.

‘Naked’ by Kanye West: Kim Kardashian’s ex was photographed in an intimate moment with his wife Bianca Sensori while traveling in a river taxi in Venice

The 42-year-old influencer posed for the cover of CR Fashion Book, under the supervision of celebrity fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. Photos from this editorial shoot went viral showing Kardashian’s androgynous style.

Kim Kardashian’s new look

In the photos, Kim Kardashian appears slimmer, with a pixie haircut, although it was actually a wig; Very thin eyebrows, smoking, wearing underwear and even wearing glasses.

The social media influencer expressed her happiness at being included in this publication again, ten years after her first appearance in 2013, when her photos were taken by the famous designer Karl Lagerfeld.

From Jennifer Lopez to Britney Spears to Kim Kardashian: These are the celebrities with the shortest marriages in show business

“Crazy. I was on the first cover of the magazine and now, 10 years later, I’m still inspired by @carineroitfeld. I love you,” Kardashian wrote in the post on her personal Instagram page.

In this attractive photo, Kim chose eye-catching clothes, such as a Dsquared2 T-shirt or tank top and Falke tights as shorts. She paired these items with an oversized Jacquemus jacket and tutu-style skirt, according to People magazine.

It’s Saint West Kardashian: Kim Kardashian’s son “obsessed” with soccer has a mother who wants to cross the world to achieve his dreams

Kim’s appearance sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users compared her to horror movie characters, such as “Son of Chucky,” while others linked her to Bianca Censori, the current partner of her ex-husband Kanye West.

Comments and memes about his transformation flooded digital platforms, sparking controversy and surprise among his followers and critics.

“Whoever did this to you hates you”, “It’s exactly Bianca Sensori’s feelings and it’s very strange”; “Please don’t do that again”; “You look good in your hair, mate”; “He looks like Glenn, Chuckie’s son”; “As always an icon”; “You look amazing,” these are just some of the messages that can be found among more than 16,000 comments on the post, which has already exceeded one million “likes.” (And the)

We recommend this news