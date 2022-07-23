July 23, 2022

What does Se Disguisó say, a song by Angela Aguilar written by ex-Guusi Lau? | full letter

July 23, 2022

Angela Aguilar Post a new topic titled “masked”And the Song what was written by Jose LauThe ex boyfriend From the youngest of the Aguilar clan. Lau is a Sinaluan music composer who was related to Angela Aguilar after some photos were leaked in which the two artists can be seen kissing; What caught her attention is that the composer is fifteen years older than her.

On this subject , aAngela Aguilar She responded in a very mature way to the media, arguing that she did not agree to the appearance of these photos, arguing. Despite this, she has always maintained a consistent stance that she has always fought for women’s rights.

