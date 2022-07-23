What does Se Disguisó say, a song by Angela Aguilar written by ex-Guusi Lau? | full letter

Angela Aguilar Post a new topic titled “masked”And the Song what was written by Jose LauThe ex boyfriend From the youngest of the Aguilar clan. Lau is a Sinaluan music composer who was related to Angela Aguilar after some photos were leaked in which the two artists can be seen kissing; What caught her attention is that the composer is fifteen years older than her.
On this subject , aAngela Aguilar She responded in a very mature way to the media, arguing that she did not agree to the appearance of these photos, arguing. Despite this, she has always maintained a consistent stance that she has always fought for women’s rights.
simple “masked”part of the album, aAngela Aguilar This song, titled Mexican in Love, was performed by Angela on the latest release of Premios Juventud. This is new Song From “Princess of the Mexican Regional” posted on July 21 through music platforms, on YouTube is an official video and is so far number 11 in trends.
These are the full lyrics of “Se Disguise”, Angela Aguilar’s new single
In addition to “there is where they see me”, “masked” It is one of the topics that Angela Aguilar Post included Jose Lau On the lyric. “Se Disguisó” is a song in which Angela sings some verses devoted to heartbreak and deceit, a theme closely related to what Aguilar experienced on his part. Ex-boyfriend.
Then we leave you full message From “masked”.’s new song Angela Aguilar In it she spoke of that love that she offered unconditionally without knowing that it would be part of a betrayal, saying that this kind of love was disguised in several caresses and kisses that ended up breaking her heart.
You entered my life
through the big door
filled my eyes
Not even how you deny me
I was having a bad time
I was so weak
Gave me a good backbone
I decided to take the chance
Disguise as foreplay
to deceive me
my ear ornaments
I fell in love with the details
All the fear I had
Send it to the street
And without thinking twice
From my love I gave him the key
Disguise as a thousand kisses
From love forever
And I didn’t believe in that
It made me think differently
Turns out it was a lie
What came out of his mouth
Disguise as good love
damned defeat
