Jaime Camille ended his friendship with Luis Miguel for the love of this Colombian actress

Jaime Camille s Luis Miguel They are two very famous personalities in the Mexican entertainment world, and they are both very good at what they do. For a while, these two famous people had great fun friendshipHowever, with time and some action, that relationship ruptures, and both Camille and Luis Miguel stop frequenting each other.

this relationship friendship It happened when the father Jaime CamilleSol de México helped when I had some problems, so Luis Miguel He was part of the Camil family, so much so that the translator of “Under the Table” had an affair with Isabella Camil, Jaime’s sister.

But according to some sources and statements he made in a recent interview with Golden Scorpion, Jaime Camille revealed that the end of him friendship It wasn’t because of a fight or anything like that, let alone because of him. the love subordinate Colombian actress Sofia VergaraIt should be noted that Camille had a relationship with the actress and that eventually Luis Miguel began dating Vergara.

To all this the golden scorpion wondered if this had anything to do with it fight and end friendshipbut Jaime Camille He said no, he just said: “Nothing… well, he belittles you all, but it’s Luis Miguel, but it’s all right”. Clarifying that this was not the cause, it was only due to the risks of life and why everyone had different priorities.

In addition to the mother Jaime CamilleTony Starr, in Louis Rey’s autobiography, “Oro de Re” that the reason for the rupture between Camille’s friendship and Luis Miguel It was because he moved away from “Sol de México” because the singer began to travel a lot to the United States, which the translator of “La Bikina” did, he would not spend much time in Mexico next to Jaime Camil.