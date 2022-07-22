Puma Rodriguez spoke about the health of Julio Iglesias

In July, one of the most-heard names is that of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, especially since there are cataracts from the memes and phrases that play in his name. However, it also has repercussions because the European artist appeared in the news due to his health condition, which was expressed by his Venezuelan colleague. Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez.

There are even rumors that the person who was also a backstage partner puma He was in a very serious health condition, because the 78-year-old singer was even assured that he was in a wheelchair and had memory problems, which caused quite a stir, especially since he already has millions of fans scattered all over the world who have accompanied him since then before 50 years.

Puma Rodriguez spoke about Julio Iglesias’ health.

Puma Jose Luis Rodriguez Taking charge of his role as a great friend of the Spaniards, he has come out to refute the controversy surrounding the Gates and reveal that Julio Iglesias He is preparing for his next tour and is, in addition, in good health. “For those concerned about Julio Iglesias’ health: We’ve reached out and let me tell you he’s doing well, very well, and looking forward to it. He told me his tour starts in November. He said he’s totally in his mind, in his body.”

Rodriguez Cougar He also remembered those who said that a rumor that Julio Iglesias was in a wheelchair had come out of his mouth: “And the one who said I said Julio was sick, is a complete liar,” he first judged. Puma, who ended with the rumor: “I wish this lie, this falsehood to be completely erased, and I hope that these lies will not be repeated to try to attract attention.”

Julio Iglesias thinking about his tour.

So far, Julio Iglesias has not commented on his health condition or the media reports he has criticized. puma Who say that the highest-selling Hispanic artist in music history is going through a difficult present.