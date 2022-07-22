Shakira and Pique will return: the astrologer predicts how long their divorce will last | people | entertainment

Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique They announced their separation over a month ago It is in progress their children’s nursery. However, the astrologer now believes that the couple will return.

They will see that they will return. […] They are heading back‘ Sol Ramos told the programme Good morning Colombia From RCN After reviewing the Colombian and Spanish birth chart.

Anyway, the woman confirmed it Reconciliation will have problems. Once again they will face their own setbacksBecause it is a cyclical and recurring thing,” Ramos emphasized. This novel we are living will last for nine months.he added.

The astrologer alluded to it Reconciliation will be more because of the footballer’s problems.

“What is your favorite Shaki? people love. He is someone they love very much because he understood so well that he came to help others. She realized, with her broken heart, that every time she helped someone else, her wound would heal. In this generosity you will find, above all, in those nine months, so much support from people that you do not think they will support you.The astrologer said about the singer and the process she would go through.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, met during World Cup in South Africa 2010Which won the Spanish national team, in which the Catalan player played.

After meeting Pique, the Colombian determined her place of residence in Barcelona, ​​where she lived these 12 years. They have two children, but they have never married. (And the)