Shakira: The day she was a Disney star with Selena Gomez

Colombian singer Shakira At the age of 45, he is one of the great music stars who have been successful all over the world. Both his songs and his face are known in all latitudes and now he has all the media attention on his part due to the separation from footballer Gerard Pique.

The truth is Shakira He has more than three decades of experience in the entertainment world, but unlike other artists, he did not dare to act. The thing about him has always been singing and dancing, despite his private and memorable participation in one of the Disney shows.

ShakiraAt one point in her career she began singing in English and was there when she was approached by the Disney Channel to participate in an episode of “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. This happened 10 years ago and she played the magician Alex Russo and had the role of a classmate Selena GomezAnd the Factory star.

The episode in which the singer became a Disney star for a day is called “You Look Like ShakiraShe says in the script that she needs to do a duet with a fan so she can fix her transportation in the middle of an international tour.

It is precisely at that moment that it appears Selena Gomez On stage and accept the challenge and then sing with him Shakira The song “Gypsy” is one of the most successful Colombian songs. In the final minutes of the episode, the witch’s uncle named Kelbo appears and reveals that everything was an illusion.