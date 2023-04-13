What are they doing a year after their trial

(CNN) – One year after the public defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began, CNN has learned from sources close to the actors that the former couple has put their legal battle behind them.

Their dramatic televised trial began in Virginia last April and ended in June, when the jury in the case found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation in their mutual lawsuits. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages and no money in punitive damages.

In December, Heard announced that she and Depp had settled the defamation lawsuit, writing on Instagram that she had “admitted no admission” and that the settlement was “not an act of privilege.”

“I made this decision after losing faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony has been a source of entertainment and social media,” Hurd said in her letter.

Damages owed by Heard to Depp were reduced to $1 million as part of the settlement, and Depp’s attorneys said in a statement that the actor agreed to donate the money to charity.

“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who has made it clear throughout the process that uncovering the truth is his priority,” said Depp’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez.

CNN contacted representatives for Heard and Depp to ask if settlement payments and charitable donations have already been made.

Both actors were recently pictured spending time in Europe, Depp in England and Heard on the island of Mallorca in Spain.

“After the trial, Johnny started working on a new movie project and toured with his band,” a person close to Depp told CNN. “Everything is going well.”

A source close to Heard confirmed that he lives on the Spanish island with his daughter and partner, Bianca Butti.

“Right now, she’s just focused on being a mother,” the person close to Heard told CNN. “The trial affected her emotionally and she just wanted to get away from the noise and get out of Hollywood.”

Heard’s next film project is “Aquaman 2,” which is scheduled for release in December. During her testimony last summer, she stated that she believed her role in the film had been greatly reduced due to the negative publicity surrounding her split from Depp.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the “Aquaman” franchise, declined to comment on the matter at the time. (CNN and Warner Bros. are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Depp has been touring and performing with his band Hollywood Vampires. His next project is to play King Louis XV in Jean de Paris, which premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.