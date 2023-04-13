The separation of Shakira and Pique was studied at the University of Cuenca

The Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Cuenca (UCLM) will host a conference this Thursday in which the legal implications of the song in which Shakira details her separation from Pique will be analyzed.

Baptized today “Legal Implications of the Shakira and Pique Case Regarding the 53rd BZRP Hearing”, Available here. It will assess work from various areas of law: from privacy protection to international law.

Those responsible for promoting and launching this initiative are professors Lorena Siles-Palares, Nieves Pacheco Jimenez and Pilar Molero Martín Salas, who by no means remain oblivious to the uproar caused by the countless Colombian arrows towards her former partner and father of his children Gerard Pique.

According to the poster announcing the meeting, it is “Obviously aimed at law students and curious people”in a nod to the references made in the song’s lyrics, as reported by UCLM in a press release.

The purpose of the day is nothing more than “to bring students closer to some relevant legal issues by resorting to a topic that they know through the media and that interests them,” explains Prof. Nieves Pacheco Jimenez, who considers that recourse to current affairs and their general significance contributes to students’ awareness of the application the practicality of what they study in a clearer way.

The conference will focus on aspects related to: Constitutional right (linked to the right to privacy, honor, and one’s image), Civil law and international lawbecause with Shakira moving to Miami, there are different aspects and elements that could be related.

Attorney and Partner of the Law Firm EJASO José Vicente Roldán Martínez, Professor of Constitutional Law at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid Esther González Hernández and Juliana Rodríguez Rodrigo, Professor of Private International Law at the University Carlos III, as well as others have voices on the subject.