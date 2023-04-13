April 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The decision Clara Shea made amid rumors that she is trans

Lane Skeldon April 13, 2023 2 min read

A few days ago a strong rumor started circulating about Clara Shea Marty and her identity. Several videos on TikTok and YouTube claim that the 23-year-old is going to be a man, which has caused an uproar on social media. For this reason, Gerard Pique’s girlfriend made a crucial decision, which was shown in her last appearance with Gerard Pique captured by the paparazzi.

In this sense, in the midst of rumors that she is trans, Clara Xia Marty decided to change her appearance and reappeared on the streets with a different look in the midst of versions about her identity.

What drew attention is that the public relations student and employee of the Cosmos company, the Pique company, looks more and more like Shakira, because of the change in her hair color and the way she dresses.

In this way, as the photos of Chia Marty and Piqué’s latest date went viral, many users began to speculate that the young woman was trying to imitate the Colombian singer. However, they indicated that it would not only be physical, but also in their attitudes.

@tweet #gossip # Shakira #antiquities # Clarachia #Shkiranyu #showbiz #for you # gossip #for you #gossip ♬ TQG – Carol G & Shakira

In recent weeks, Clara Shea Marty has also been seen in luxury stores and driving expensive cars. Now, it will be necessary to find out if his decision to change his appearance has anything to do with the attempt to imitate Shakira, as shown in the networks.

The decision Clara Shea made amid rumors that she is trans

In any case, the 23-year-old and Gerard Piqué are oblivious to the solid rumors that Shea Marty will be a transgender, as they revealed in their passing, without making any statements about it.

See also  From the gym, Puma Rodriguez's granddaughter shows off her perfect silhouette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Low blow from Pique to Shakira after moving to the United States

April 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Mel Gibson’s controversial gesture to Donald Trump that went viral

April 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Julián Figueroa: Funeral home video purifies the body and causes outrage | video

April 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The decision Clara Shea made amid rumors that she is trans

April 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How to activate new partner mode in the first half

April 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Archaeologists discover a Mayan game marker dating back 1,000 years

April 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Rats: New York already has ‘Ratzlayer in Chief’ | Society

April 13, 2023 Winston Hale