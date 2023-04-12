April 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Low blow from Pique to Shakira after moving to the United States

Lane Skeldon April 12, 2023 1 min read
Football trivia

A letter from Gerard Pique’s father would have forced my Colombian father to tinker.

Caustic Shakira and Pique
picture:

Shakira finally left Barcelona, ​​as was her intention from the start, but that does not mean that she has completely shed the shadow of her ex-husband, Gerard Pique.

The topic this time is about their family, as the residence of the singer and the former football player was next to her in-laws’ house, as she mentioned in her songs.

more than

Football trivia

Gerrard’s father, Joan Pique, was going to send a letter to the Colombian’s parents asking to vacate their property, which was interpreted as a final blow to his already troubled relationship with Shakira, the mother of his two grandchildren.

According to ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, in the last few hours it was possible to see what the singer’s residence was in Barcelona, ​​an operation to collect medical instruments, specifically from her father, because the message left her with no other choice.

“William Mebarak Shaddid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado are no longer in Spain, so they can be by their daughter’s side in this new start of life,” the source said.

See also  Even Doctora Polo was involved in Shakira and Pique's breakup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mel Gibson’s controversial gesture to Donald Trump that went viral

April 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Julián Figueroa: Funeral home video purifies the body and causes outrage | video

April 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The supposed final kiss of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi in MasterChef Argentina

April 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

YouTube Premium will have a higher video quality option

April 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The United States has warned of tougher sanctions if Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship escalates its crackdown on the Venezuelan opposition.

April 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elon Musk says he has cut about 80% of Twitter’s employees

April 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Low blow from Pique to Shakira after moving to the United States

April 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon