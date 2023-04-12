Low blow from Pique to Shakira after moving to the United States

Football trivia

A letter from Gerard Pique’s father would have forced my Colombian father to tinker.

Caustic Shakira and Pique

by: Writing Footballred

April 12, 2023, 01:51 PM



Shakira finally left Barcelona, ​​as was her intention from the start, but that does not mean that she has completely shed the shadow of her ex-husband, Gerard Pique.

The topic this time is about their family, as the residence of the singer and the former football player was next to her in-laws’ house, as she mentioned in her songs.

Gerrard’s father, Joan Pique, was going to send a letter to the Colombian’s parents asking to vacate their property, which was interpreted as a final blow to his already troubled relationship with Shakira, the mother of his two grandchildren.

According to ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, in the last few hours it was possible to see what the singer’s residence was in Barcelona, ​​an operation to collect medical instruments, specifically from her father, because the message left her with no other choice.

“William Mebarak Shaddid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado are no longer in Spain, so they can be by their daughter’s side in this new start of life,” the source said.