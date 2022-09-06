Memo del Bosque announces her farewell from Televisa: “Thank you always”

Guillermo del Bosque has been collaborating with Televisa for 30 years.

The producer was the creator of the Telehit music channel.

Guillermo del Bosque did not specify the reason for his departure, but it appears that he was on good terms.

Many celebrities have dedicated some words of farewell and affection to the product.

The product is the creator of programs such as: El Calabozo, Nosotros los Guapos and Losing the Trial

After 30 years of cooperation with Televisa, the product william jungle He announced his final goodbyes from the popular San Angel TV station with a heartfelt thank you letter, nearly two years after overcoming cancer.

Through a statement posted on his social networks, the former Televisa employee now thanked everyone who gave him his first job opportunities in the entertainment world, especially Emilio Azcárraga, owner of the TV station.

“Today after 30 years I bid farewell to my TV home where I have happily worked for most of my career, always thanks to Emilio Azcaraga for all the history of the joint life, to Bernardo Gomez for his love, support and trust, Alfonso de Angoitia for always supporting my projects”, the producer crossed at the beginning of his message.

Likewise, he also thanked the Televisa staff for all the support they have given all these years, as well as expressing the great affection he feels to the audience who always follow his content.

“To the wonderful audience who have supported the programs I have produced for so many years, to all the engineers and technical colleagues who make up the heart of the company, to the great managers and friends who have lived this entire journey together, to my production colleagues who have enjoyed and struggled with me, the many creative talents I have met during The period I worked at Televisa ”, manifested.

Finally, he expressed the love he felt for his children and his wife, who accompanied him for several years and in difficult moments of his life, such as the cancer that he contracted a few years ago.

“To all my family for their unconditional love, to my children Luca, Luna and Coral who are the motivation in my life, I love you. To Vica for all her love and these wonderful years shared together, to Sean for his great love and friendship. Thank you always”external.

Ahead of the news, many celebrities like Mauricio Barcelata, Hector Sandarte, Kika Edgar, Maribel Guarda, among others, expressed their love and good wishes in all their future plans.

Even broadcaster Mónica Noguera shared a post on her official Instagram account where she dedicated some emotional farewell to the famous producer.

“Dear @memodelbosquetv, Today you surprise us with this statement, after more than 30 years of amazing and tireless work. Pride to work by your side Memis and what is still missing! A new phase begins for a man who has never stopped expressing his dreams and passion for work and life‘,” wrote the famous driver.

So far, Guillermo del Bosque has not mentioned the exact reason for his departure, although it is clear since his publication that his time on Televisa ended on good terms.