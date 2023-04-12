Mel Gibson’s controversial gesture to Donald Trump that went viral

Donald Trump He is a man who does not go unnoticed, especially during his presidency of the United States, which lasted from 2107 to 2021. Throughout his history, he has gained detractors and supporters, and one of the members of the latter group, as a natural supporter and defender is Mel GibsonBig Hollywood star.

Millions of Americans have long been divided for or against Donald TrumpIn fact, he turns out to be a character who only recognizes black and white, without any kind of shade or gray in between. So how do you get into this story? Mel Gibson?

It was July 2021, just under two years ago, when the ‘Braveheart’ star starred in a controversial episode when she saluted the former president in a military fashion. It all happened at the UFC event, the most important mixed martial arts competition on the planet.

This greeting from the actor and director was a way of symbolizing the respect he felt for him. This led to strong reactions in the networks, some reacting with indifference, others supporting the star, and of course many disavowing his position.

Mel Gibson It was located near the passage through which he had arrived Donald Trump He did not hesitate to greet in this way, at the same time that the audience was divided between those who applauded and those who booed the former president.

Until then, the “Patrita” star had never spoken about his political leanings, although he was consulted on this several times. Indeed, at the time, he responded in a very businesslike manner by saying: “Who cares what I think? I’m no expert, what am I qualified to talk about?”.

But this fact has reappeared in recent days, in what has been a new chain reaction that once again finds hundreds and thousands of comments on the networks.

in this context, Donald Trump He came back to witness the UFC event yesterday and this moment Mel Gibson It will be remembered for years. The politician’s critics didn’t miss the opportunity to target the former US president, and on the rebound, he also ends up flirting with the actor.