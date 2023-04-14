He tried to get into the Malibu mansion from a series known to children, but he had to escape

A young woman wanted to fulfill her childhood dream and Travel to Malibu, California Try to get into the house where the famous series was recorded Hanna Montana. The fan explained that she had to go through a private beach to get close to the property. However, his efforts were unsuccessful and he fled as fast as he could.

The woman, identified as Jessica Palmadesa, shared her experience through it tiktok account. “We’re outside Hannah Montana’s house in Malibu. There are signs that it’s private property,” But I’m going to jump the fence and ask to move so wish me luckHe said as he made his way to the main entrance.

Palmadessa crossed the front yard of the house. As it turns out, this hasn’t changed much since the series was filmed. outside Gray prevailsWhile the columns are white, so is the fence that marks the perimeter. The glass balconies are still intact and there are also two wooden tables on the balcony.

The house where Hanna Montana was recorded is located in Malibu, California Disney Channel / YouTube

A loyal follower of Miley Cyrus said she was scared when she entered the house. However, she did not give up and managed to reach the door. He took a look, then knocked a few times, getting no response. “Okay, no one’s coming, I’m done with this.”He said it. Then he hurriedly left after getting scared, although he did not say why.

The video, which has gone viral so far, has more than a million views. In the comments, users started a discussion. There were those who urged the trader to break the rules again and go home, while others warned her of the consequences of trespassing on private property. “It is very dangerous for people to ignore it just because of the opinions on TikTok”; “I would be very upset if people came to my property. Even if it’s a famous home, that doesn’t mean the owners have to wait for a knock on their door.

The last episode of the programme Hanna Montana aired in January 2011. However, Last year, fans of the series remembered the site with nostalgia through productions From another Disney star: Selena Gomez. The singer used it to shoot the fourth season of her show Selena + Chief And let you see how he looked back at that time.

Selena Gomez filmed the fourth season of her series Selena + Chief at her famous Malibu home Instagram/selenagomez

Last year, the actress also premiered a mini-tour Electronic news! And It was “almost a dream” to be there, he declared.

The tour started in the living room where he used to meet his friends. He also showed another area he called the “conversational circle”. Finally, he reached the kitchen. “We didn’t burn anything, that’s fine.”the star joked.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was also owned by Reese Witherspoon’s character, Madeline, in Big Little Lies.

