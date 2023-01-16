welfare statement

Face-to-face early childhood care begins in more than 100 of the 135 Social Transformation Units in Cali.
The Office of the Mayor of Santiago de Cali, through the Provincial Secretariat of Social Welfare, headed by María Fernanda Pinilla Quintero, has made great efforts to ensure a constitution in December 2022. future validitywhich allowed the signing of contracts that would contribute to Providing comprehensive early childhood care services.
Thanks to these efforts, the Monday, January 16, 2023 We will start face-to-face care in more than 100 of the 135 Social Transformation Units- UTS.
(Also read: The Council approved the future conditions for the development of social programs)
However, due to the continuity in the maintenance of these units and the direct food care service contracting process, some UTS such as Las Garzas, La Selva, Remanos, Divino Salvador, and My Little Forest and the Eight directly sponsor UTSAttendance for participating boys and girls will begin the week of January 23, 2023.
We appreciate your interest and understanding.
Maria Fernanda Pinilla Quintero
