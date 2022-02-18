“We Are Not And We Will Not Be”: Christian Nodal Announces His New Song After Thunder With Belinda

Christian NodalAnd the Amid the controversy after announcing his separation from Belinda –After nearly two years of relationship He surprised his fans on Thursday by announcing that in the next few days they will be able to listen to his new musicpart of his album “Forajido”.

With this news, Translator of “Adiós Amor” and His latest signing with Sony MusicHe made it clear that he will focus entirely on his music careerwithout making any further comment on the cancellation of his engagement with the pop star.

“After nearly two years of memorizing so much music, my Friday 18th music starts to come out. Thanks to all my fans for your patience, love and support!”The 23-year-old singer wrote on his Twitter account and on Instagram Stories.

Christian Nodal will continue to be successful on the music scene

Photo: Twitternodal

Christian Nodal presents his new song for the first time

Photo: Instagram nodal

Christian Nodal Promotes “I Got You Fart”

“Ayayay” was .’s last studio album Christian Nodal Which saw the light of day in 2020. With this production, the Mexican regional ace achieved two Grammy Award nominations in 2020 and 2021.

A few days ago and before the announcement of Thunder Nodley, Christian Nodal released his song Duet song with Alex Luna, Daz, which already has nearly 2 million views on YouTube and over 1 million on Spotify.

It should be noted that Last year, he premiered “La Scoundrel”, Record Subject of the Year in association with Banda MS who directed Belinda’s official video.