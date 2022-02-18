February 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"We Are Not And We Will Not Be": Christian Nodal Announces His New Song After Thunder With Belinda

“We Are Not And We Will Not Be”: Christian Nodal Announces His New Song After Thunder With Belinda

Lane Skeldon February 18, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in celebrities the

Christian NodalAnd the Amid the controversy after announcing his separation from BelindaAfter nearly two years of relationship He surprised his fans on Thursday by announcing that in the next few days they will be able to listen to his new musicpart of his album “Forajido”.

With this news, Translator of “Adiós Amor” and His latest signing with Sony MusicHe made it clear that he will focus entirely on his music careerwithout making any further comment on the cancellation of his engagement with the pop star.

“After nearly two years of memorizing so much music, my Friday 18th music starts to come out. Thanks to all my fans for your patience, love and support!”The 23-year-old singer wrote on his Twitter account and on Instagram Stories.

Christian Nodal will continue to be successful on the music scene
Photo: Twitternodal
Christian Nodal presents his new song for the first time
Photo: Instagram nodal

Christian Nodal Promotes “I Got You Fart”

“Ayayay” was .’s last studio album Christian Nodal Which saw the light of day in 2020. With this production, the Mexican regional ace achieved two Grammy Award nominations in 2020 and 2021.

A few days ago and before the announcement of Thunder Nodley, Christian Nodal released his song Duet song with Alex Luna, Daz, which already has nearly 2 million views on YouTube and over 1 million on Spotify.

It should be noted that Last year, he premiered “La Scoundrel”, Record Subject of the Year in association with Banda MS who directed Belinda’s official video.

See also  Angelica Rivera lives here today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Anuel AA surprises Yailín with a Valentine’s gift and users remember that he gave the same to Karol G | Entertainment RMMN | from the side

February 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aceline Derbez shares a fun video singing with Kylieni and praising the little girl for her voice.

February 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Proud mum: Shakira celebrates leaps and bounds and screams at her son Sacha Pique’s new achievement

February 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

5 min read

The struggles in Canada were financed by the American right

February 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Follow propaganda in government business

February 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Barcelona vs. Napoli – Match Report – 17 February 2022

February 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“We Are Not And We Will Not Be”: Christian Nodal Announces His New Song After Thunder With Belinda

February 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon