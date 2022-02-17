Anuel AA surprises Yailín with a Valentine’s gift and users remember that he gave the same to Karol G | Entertainment RMMN | from the side

Anuel AA And Yailin La Más Viral once again becomes the center of attention during Valentine’s Day festivities. The singer wanted to surprise his new partner with the giving details, however, users remember that he gave the same present to Carol G.

The translator of “Dictadura” used his Instagram account to share with his more than 27 million followers details of the surprise he had prepared for the Dominican singer, whose real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz.

The Puerto Rican artist decorated the bedroom he shares with Yailín with candles and roses. In addition to the stuffed animals, the detail quickly caught the attention of users, that he presented him with a picture with their faces drawn, similar to the one he gave to Carol J.

Remember that on February 14, 2020, Anuel A. A. gave the Colombian singer an expensive painting of her face, accompanied by a diamond encrusted, as a birthday present.

Romantic details of the Puerto Rican artist on Valentine’s Day sparked reactions on his Instagram account, where there was no shortage of comments reminding him of his ex-partner.

“Carol Best “,” Carol gave a diamond painting. Always the same gifts”, “As with the head of #KarolG”, “Same movie as with Karol G”, “As Karol said: I see you on the networks, I can’t believe it, what a pity you are”Some comments were.

