Aceline Derbez shares a fun video singing with Kylieni and praising the little girl for her voice.

Through your social networks Aceline Derbez shared a fun video singing with Kelani and praised the little girl for her voice.. And the artist published the moment when she and her daughter sang in the car, and the laughter and praise were not lacking in the comments.

early 2022 Aceline Derbez Kilani tested positive for Covid-19, and the actress admitted that the disease “affected her” for two weeks. However, the news was not announced until weeks later when she and her daughter made a full recovery.

Aileen Derbez and Kylani spend quality time together

Aislinn Derbez has managed to balance her life as a mother and maintain a healthy relationship with her Mauricio Uchmann Where both of them can enjoy their time with their daughter together. This time it was the turn of the actress from “The House of Flowers” to spend quality time with the little girl.

Through a post on her Instagram account, Aislinn Derbez shared with all her followers the fun moment she had with her. Kilani. In the video, the actress is shown singing, waiting for her daughter to accompany her, but she only laughs until she sings with her at the end.

“When we go to school, he tells me he will sing with me, but he makes fun of me.Esselin Derbez wrote on the reel.

Although the highlight of the short video was the little girl’s infectious laugh, there were those who praised her singing voice. “Hello, well, they both sing very beautifully,”She has a very beautiful voiceand “Lovely, I’m dying of laughter,” were some of the highlights.

