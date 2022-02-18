February 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Angela Aguilar defends Belinda over her split from Nodal

Angela Aguilar defends Belinda over her split from Nodal

Lane Skeldon February 18, 2022 2 min read

Can be called female solidarity that was Angela Aguilar With BelindaBecause he came out to defend him after his relationship with him Christian NodalEspecially because of the criticism and accusations he was exposed to beautiful singer green eyes

Surprising who knows Angela Aguilar It’s Nodal, let’s remember they dueled together “Tell Me How You Want”, one song that became a hit, he probably only heard about Belinda, but they didn’t know each other physically.

Because of the friendship that still exists between the Mexican regional translators, especially because of the rumor that she was jealous at that time of the daughter of Pepe Aguilar, which is why both young men stopped being friends.

It may interest you: Noelia and Alicia Villarreal will be surprised at the GrandDiosas Tour

Shortly before their breakup, Angela commented that she would like to have a love affair like that of these young celebrities, just as strong and beautiful, so she was promptly questioned about the criticism she had to live through these days.. Translator “Frog” .

Angela Aguilar defends Belinda for her split from Nodal | Instagram angela_aguilar_

The fact was the interpreter asked about the $3 million engagement ring Nodal gave Belinda.

Faced with these questions like a real lady, Angela Aguilar has stated that she deserves respect as much as any other woman, speaking in general not only to fans who have been attacking her since then, but also to the media who would like more information.

As for Christian, he stated with a kind and respectful message that he hopes to do a very good job in his career as a singer, and also sends him a lot of love and above all blessings and not only to him, but to the whole world.

Although questions still swirl about Belinda’s alleged bad deeds, the singer simply said that she considers it bad for others to speak badly of women, noting that she believes no one should.

Thanks for the answers you provided Angela AguilarAlthough she obviously doesn’t know Belinda as a woman, she wants respect not only for herself but for any other woman who needs her, especially when she is notorious.

As for the questions asked by the media, he was also questioned about February 14, as he on Instagram did not publish content related to Valentine’s Day, but stated that he spends it next to his family among flowers and eating a lot.

See also  Abd al-Razzaq Qurna, Nobel Prize Winner for Literature, writes for the displaced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“We Are Not And We Will Not Be”: Christian Nodal Announces His New Song After Thunder With Belinda

February 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Anuel AA surprises Yailín with a Valentine’s gift and users remember that he gave the same to Karol G | Entertainment RMMN | from the side

February 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aceline Derbez shares a fun video singing with Kylieni and praising the little girl for her voice.

February 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

6.2 earthquake shook Guatemala, leaving at least 3 dead

February 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Motagua admires, but is tied 0-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 against the Seattle Sounders at the Olympics.

February 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Angela Aguilar defends Belinda over her split from Nodal

February 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Physical and metaphorical foot pain or impersonal medicine

February 18, 2022 Zera Pearson