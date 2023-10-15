AndFirst concert for Luis Miguel In Miami there was a special guest in the audience: the TV anchor Lily Stephen. The Cuban headed to the show on Wednesday, October 11, and enjoyed singing in the front rows.

The 56-year-old broadcaster uploaded a video clip to her social media while she was enjoying the party held at the Cassia Centre. In the caption of the post, LHe wrote a dedication to Louis May..

“Miami loves you @luismiguel and you can feel your beautiful energy!!!!!! Wow. How did you enjoy today’s concert! And you still have another concert on Friday in this city. #When was Calienta Elsol present tonight? What? “Did you think??? !!!! I loved it but I will tell you more tomorrow @elgordoylaflaca #GN my beautiful people,” Estevan wrote.

Lily Estefan described her experience

The Cuban enjoyed singing Luis Miguel’s most famous music at the top of her lungs and left everything in the front rows of the Casilla Center. Later in the TV show “El gordo y la flaca” Lily Estefan He told the audience some of his opinions about the show.

“It was a very special day becauseWell, the Sun has arrived in the “Capital of the Sun.” The concert was amazing. I was in sixth grade I had to enjoy it a lot“The announcer said.

“He takes great care of his voice.. He sings one note lower in some music, and sometimes two notes lower. But not in many others, I noticed that they are identical. “I had an amazing night.”

“I saw him sneeze several times. But Luis Miguel is still the king, my people. He continued his story, “I found him more beautiful than ever.”