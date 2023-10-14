Everything that is known about the wedding of Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, in Italy

Michelle Salas at the premiere of “Triangle of Sadness” at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wedding bells start ringing louder and louder for the Pinal family, because it’s the weekend Michelle SalasL.’s eldest daughter Luis Miguel Stephanie Salas will arrive at the altar to join her life with that of her fiancé, Danilo Diaz.

The most anticipated wedding of this fall is about to take place in a stunning destination like Tuscany, Italy, and although its protagonists have been kept top secret, many details of the grand celebration are already known and we’re sharing them with you here.

Famous wedding guests

The celebration will be attended by leading actress Sylvia Pasquale (Michelle’s grandmother), and obviously singer and actress Stephanie Salas (her mother), as well as her younger sister Camila Valero, who recently made her acting debut and will be one of the party’s DJs.

Other lucky people whose place has already been reserved include Mexican actor Humberto Zurita, Stefani’s current romantic partner, and his sons Sebastian and Emiliano Zurita.

The most anticipated guest, whose presence remains a mystery, although it is now becoming clearer, is Luis Miguel. Although it was said a few weeks ago that El Sol would not be attending and Stefani herself revealed that she would be presenting Michelle at the altar, a last-minute change in her tour schedule and a visit to a luxury jewelry store would be the biggest clues. .He will be present.

His girlfriend, the Spanish designer Paloma Cuevas, will be attending with him.

The Guzmans were among the biggest absentees from the event

But not all members of the Pinals family received an invitation to this important event. Recently, Alejandra Guzman, the bride’s aunt, revealed that she was not required and everything seems to indicate that this is due to the problems she is having with her sister, Silvia Pasquel.

The other person who will not be present is Frida Sofia, the rock singer’s daughter and Michele’s aunt. The main reason? The controversial young woman’s distance from her family and strong statements against Salas, whom she described on several occasions as weak, and even accused him of stealing money from Silvia Pinal.

A photographer-proof wedding?

Michelle realizes that, as the daughter of a prominent musician, the photographers will be on the lookout. Therefore, you have decided that your guests should respect the privacy of your wedding Do not bring cell phones or devices with cameras.

Regarding the dress code, Michelle suggested that her guests dress a certain way for some of the activities she prepared. Since the event will start with a cocktail party, she opted for a more relaxed outfit.

Gentlemen were recommended to wear Italian clothing in soft colours, while women were apparently told to avoid long, bright dresses.

For brunch on Sunday the 15th, ladies are expected to dress in pastel colors and a more elegant style.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday evening, but the celebrations begin on Friday, October 13, and continue until Sunday, October 15.

The report was prepared with information from El Universal and Agencia México.

