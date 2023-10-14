Bruce Willis’ severe inability to communicate after being diagnosed with dementia

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis lost much of his verbal and cognitive ability (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Movie star Bruce Willis He’s facing his worst challenge today, and not exactly an acting challenge. Glenn Gordon CaronFriend and creator Extra workA television series that catapulted them to stardom in the 1980s confirmed that the American actor’s communication skills had suffered a serious decline in the midst of his struggle with dementia, which he was diagnosed with in early 2023, and which has now left him depressed. “It’s not quite verbal anymore.”

The director and producer announced this week New York Post Who was visiting the protagonist Hard to kill After learning in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder caused by brain damage that affects the ability to communicate verbally and in writing. Later, at the beginning of 2023, it was confirmed that it was due to the actor suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

Regarding his visits with the 68-year-old actor, Caron admitted that Willis was a fan of reading, but he did not want anyone to know. But he points out that he has now stopped reading and believes that his condition is severely deteriorating due to the progression of his disease. “I have a feeling that in the first three minutes he knows who I am,” he says. “He doesn’t speak fully, he was a voracious reader and now he doesn’t read. You no longer have all those language skills..

Director Glenn Gordon Caron, a friend of Willis, says that during his visits with the actor he saw that he was “not quite so verbal anymore.” (Ray Tamara/GC Pictures)

Although he is grateful that the actor is still alive, He asserts that the “joy of living” that distinguished him “has disappeared.”. He sadly emphasized the sudden change in his personality. The film director continued: “What makes his illness so amazing is that if you spent time with Bruce Willis, there was no one who had more fun in life than him.” “He loved waking up every morning and trying to live life to the fullest, but now he lives as if he sees life through a glass door.”

Caron was the originator Extra workthe successful series of ABC Which catapulted the German-born actor and where they both established a friendship that continues to this day. The screenwriter was also able to tell Willis that the popular series would be streaming on Hulu and make him understand, as was the case before Willis’ deteriorating health. “I know he’s very happy that the series will be available to people, even though he can’t tell me,” Glenn said. the post. “When I was able to spend some time with him, we talked about it and I know he’s excited.”

the hero of the story The disaster He announced his departure from Hollywood at the beginning of 2022, after suffering from aphasia. His family did not provide details about the reasons. However, a year later, it was learned that Demi Moore’s ex-partner suffers from frontotemporal dementia, a mental illness. An incurable disease characterized by severe and progressive cognitive impairment in behavior, language, and personality.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Hemming, who is considered his “care partner” as he suffers from degenerative dementia (Getty)

He is currently under the care of his wife of 45 years, Emma Hemming., with whom she shares her two most recent daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. She refers to herself as her husband’s “care partner” and stated that she did not know exactly whether Willis was aware of her condition.

In a program todayHemming revealed how he dealt with the devastating situation. “Dementia is hard on the person who is diagnosed, and it’s also hard on the family. This is no different for Bruce, me or our daughters.” When they say it’s a family disease, it really is.“, He said.