July 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The strong response to the regional Mexican legend before the recent statements of Angela Aguilar

Lane Skeldon July 7, 2023 2 min read

Angela Aguilar, despite her successful music career, She is currently one of the most criticized Mexican artists on social networks.

The latest controversy surrounding Pepe Aguilar’s daughter arose when, in the middle of an interview, She claimed to be the only successful woman in the regional Mexican genre.

“How many women’s tours of Mexican music at the moment? The only headliner in the US I think is just me. I’m the only one who tours solo, ”the young artist notes.

These words caused Ángela Aguilar to receive endless criticism for her behavior, as a large number of her fans pointed it out. The Mexican singer was not “down to earth” and “the fame went to her head.”

Faced with this controversy, Beatriz Adriana, one of the most influential Mexican artists in the region, attacked the translator Tell me how you like And Stand up for other women in your genre.

Also read: Angela Aguilar: Who is the mysterious man who accompanied her on her trip to New York?

Through an interview in hot tableThe veteran singer confirmed it There is a wide variety of artists in this music genre and viewers are responsible for choosing who they listen to.

“We have a law firm for artists, there is a new generation of artists and celebrities, and the person with the last word is the one who chooses the dish he wants to eat. They are all different, they are all important, they all have value. Imagine if there were only pills in a law firm.”

See also  Mike Tyson reveals possible reason for Jamie Foxx's hospitalization

Additionally, wrap up by making sure of that The Mexican music scene is full of talented female artists.so Angela Aguilar’s words are meaningless.

It might interest you: Are you jealous of Angela Aguilar? The reasons why Katsu “marks a territory” in the image of Christian Nodal and the young singer

“As an artist, I appreciate all artists, their talents, and the new generations. I can’t say it on my own, because then I embarrass people, you have to let the audience choose.”I finish.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Yellen posing with a picture of her post-surgery body

July 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Eugenio Derbez criticizes Barbara Torres’ attitude at La Casa de los Famosos

July 6, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

I found actress Heather Locklear distraught and distraught

July 6, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Fold and Flip will arrive this month

July 7, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Ledezma says he will not fall into Maduro’s “trap”.

July 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Marjorie Taylor Green: Radical Republicans fire Trump’s most loyal congresswoman for calling teammate “little slut” | International

July 7, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

What does it mean that the engine is detonating: the first symptoms

July 7, 2023 Zera Pearson