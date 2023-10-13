Sandra Mazuera, presenter of Bravíssimo and Baloto, declares herself to be sane, what is this? – People – Culture

Sandra Mazuera is remembered for her participation in the Protagonistas de Novela in 2002, and is currently a popular presenter of the program Bravíssimo on CityTV, along with Monica Hernandez and Marcelo Cézanne.

In the last episode of the program, while she was in an interview, the presenter admitted that she was sane, words that confused her colleagues in the group.

While they are doing the interview Jorge Herrera and Amparo CondeWho will marry after 40 years together, as the two participated in various productions on the small screen.

“When I saw Jorge it was love at first sight. But what interested me most about him was the way he spoke and what he said, which I felt was something very important, but I didn’t understand it. “For me, Jorge’s intelligence is one of the things that makes me fall in love.” said the actress, who is 17 years younger than Herrera.

Almost immediately, Sandra Mazuera intervened with the couple and confirmed that Amparo Conde was sane, sparking laughter and confusion among the broadcasters and guests.

Although at that time it was not specified what this sexual orientation was, it is one of the most common sexual orientations among women.

What does it mean to be sane?

Sexual desire is defined as attraction to a person’s intelligence or intellect, rather than physical attraction.

In other words, rational people are attracted to a person’s intelligence and intellectual ability, rather than their physical appearance.

The term “sapiosexual” became popular in 2004, thanks to the work of American writer Gillian Pritchard Cook, who first used the word in her blog.

According to Cook, Homosexuality is not a sexual orientation, but a preference. However, some people consider bisexuality to be an orientation, just like homosexuality, bisexuality, or homosexuality.

According to a 2018 study conducted by dating app OkCupid, sane sexual desire is one of the most common dating preferences in the United States, with 12% of users identifying as sane.

In an article published in the Journal of Sexual and Relationship Therapy, researchers found that people Homo sapiens tend to have higher levels of emotional intelligence. Their attraction to intelligence may be related to their need for a high level of emotional understanding.

