October 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bad Bunny Releases ‘Nobody Knows What Tomorrow Will Happen’: Listen Here – Billboard

Bad Bunny Releases ‘Nobody Knows What Tomorrow Will Happen’: Listen Here – Billboard

Lane Skeldon October 13, 2023 2 min read
Bad bunny

Stiles

We may not know what will happen tomorrow, but what we do know is that Bad Bunny’s new album is finally out. graduation No one knows what will happen tomorrowthe album’s name truly embodies Bunny’s unpredictability and ability to keep his fans on the edge of their seats.

Explores

Explores

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Just last month, after releasing his latest single “Un Preview,” the Puerto Rican star told his 15 million-plus followers on his WhatsApp channel that “this will probably be the last song from me this year… it’s a little preview” of what’s to come For Next Year,” which made them think he wouldn’t be releasing new music for the rest of 2023. But, in best Bad Bunny fashion, he didn’t just release a song, he gave them an entire album.

On Monday (October 9), the hitmaker took to Instagram to share the title and release date. “The day long awaited by many has arrived,” he translated the promotional video in which he appeared surrounded by photographers before entering an elegant restaurant and being greeted by a gentleman who told him: “Don Benito, it is a pleasure to see you.” “.

Just a few hours before the album’s release, Apple Music announced… Song list Of 22 songs, with new songs such as “Mr. “October”, “Thanks for Nothing”, “I Don’t Want to Get Married” and “Thunder and Lightning”, and collaborators such as Feid, Arcángel, Young Miko, De La Ghetto and others. Also includes previously released hits “Where She Goes” and ” Un Preview”.

See also  The House of Famous Mexico The reason why Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris refused to be part of Telemundo "House of Famous" | United States | Televisa Univision | Mexico

No one knows what will happen tomorrow It follows the success of Bad Bunny Summer without you. The album is the second Spanish-language album to reach number 1 on the Billboard 200, spending 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the chart. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, becoming the first Spanish-language album to receive a mention in that category.

He listens No one knows what will happen tomorrow the next.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Michelle Salas’ requirements for her guests at her wedding

October 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Between screams and tears, the host undergoes spiritual healing on a live show

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alex Lora has requested that the Mexican national team not be called “El Tri” since 2015

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The body of a drowned man was found in the Guantanamo Channel

October 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

The day Warren Buffett invited Bill Gates to McDonald’s and paid for it with coupons!

October 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Bad Bunny Releases ‘Nobody Knows What Tomorrow Will Happen’: Listen Here – Billboard

October 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

If promoting occupational health in companies is already complex, then the promise of well-being begins to carry its risks

October 13, 2023 Zera Pearson