February 4, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Walmart will open 150 new stores in the United States

Walmart will open 150 new stores in the United States

Zera Pearson February 3, 2024 2 min read

For Walmart, 2023 was a period marked by the closing of more than two dozen stores in the United States. However, this new year, the retail giant aims to open around 150 new locations across the country.

In this sense, John Forner, President and CEO of Walmart, said that over the next five years they plan to build or convert more than 150 stores.

All this, while continuing the current store redesign program. We're talking about an investment of millions of dollars, spread across labor, supplies and tax revenue.

What will the new stores opened by Walmart be like?

A statement issued by the company highlights that the first two stores to be opened will be located in neighborhood markets. In fact, they are scheduled to be held later this spring in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia.

On the other hand, 12 new projects that will start during 2024 are in the process of finalizing construction plans.

In addition, the retail giant also converted one of its smaller locations into a Walmart Supercenter.

The new stores will reflect the store concept of the future, with enhanced designs, expanded product options and innovative technologies.

All this in order to help partners provide better customer support.

Likewise, the new facilities will be designed with sustainability in mind and will include more energy-efficient equipment and lighting, and lower-impact chillers.

Additionally, a coast-to-coast network of affordable electric vehicle fast-charging stations is currently in the works.

After Walmart closed at least two dozen stores in 2023, it is now issuing a response to customer and employee uncertainty. Therefore, the retail giant is establishing itself as one of the largest employers in the United States.

See also  3D hologram is safer and more comfortable

We are on Google News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Chase will close these bank branches in the United States between February and March

February 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A woman denounces that Coppel does not record the payments she makes on her loan News from Mexico

February 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Airplane”-style cars were opened in the New York subway: the first city in the country to have them

February 3, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources: Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid this summer

February 4, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How to send messages without the Internet on WhatsApp: latest version | Sports play

February 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The cold front will bring strong winds and snowfall in different directions: today's weather, February 3

February 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Xóchitl Gálvez sends a message to those who protested against him in New York: “Don't fight politicians”

February 4, 2024 Winston Hale