Chase will close these bank branches in the United States between February and March

The closure of major banks continues in 2024. Last year it was already possible to see how this phenomenon affected millions of customers in the United States. Specifically, this course will not be the exception.

Chase, one of the most popular branches, announced which branches will no longer be serving them in February and March. The company is clear about this and is obliged to close the sites for various known reasons.

About this topic presents Weekly reports Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the United States. Here you will find information about the closing and opening of banking centers in the country. Its executives explain that companies must give notice at least 90 days in advance.

The latest reports revealed that more than 150 Chase branches closed last year. The company announced that the consumer habits of its customers have changed. They are now more tied to online services, which has led to a significant reduction in Chase's physical footprint in the United States.

Close February and March

Chase has already announced 12 closures between February and March. These are the locations and days when you will not see branches of this bank.

By February 2, these Chase locations will cease providing services.

-240 North Washington Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida

-5200 Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois

-4200 Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois

-50 Skokie Boulevard, Wilmette, Illinois

On February 8, 2024, Chase will close a branch at 1101 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, on March 1, Chase plans to close its branch at 10900 21st Street, Milwaukee, Oregon.

On March 7, Chase will close these other branches.

-30730 Groesbeck Highway, Roseville, Michigan

-5060 Arlington Street, Riverside, California

-1319 State Route 7, North Lauderdale, Florida

Finally, on March 15, these sites will stop providing services.

-7001 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

-3856 W 26th Street, Chicago, Cook, IL

-26603 72nd Avenue NW, Suite A, Stanwood, Washington.