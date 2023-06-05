Video: Taylor Swift choked on a bug in full show

The moment Taylor Swift accidentally choked during a show

Tour “The Eras Tour” in Taylor Swift Still gives a lot to talk about. After being confirmed by the penn-based singer-songwriter First visit to latin america with offers in Mexico, Argentina and BrazilTaylor goes back to being a trend in the networks for a very special moment he experienced during his last show.

Taylor Swift was performing her latest show at Soldier Field in Chicago when, in a moment between songs, she caught her while she was sending a message to her audience, having a strange cough in an apparent attempt to vomit.

For a few seconds, a deathly silence invaded the stadium for fear that Taylor Swift would have to stop the concert. However, he immediately came out and confessed to his more than 60,000 fans: “I swallowed an insect, I’m so sorry.”

“It was delicious,” Taylor Swift said after swallowing an insect amid a concert (Photo: Twitter/@peaceofseven)

And the artist continued to joke, stressing that the insect “It was delicious”, to the relief and laughter of everyone present. Embarrassed, Taylor asked the audience.Is there any chance that none of you will see that? “

Swift said she would try to prevent it from happening again during the show, but admitted that it would be difficult since there were so many bugs that night due to the heat the city has been through in recent weeks.

This wasn’t the only incident Taylor had during her third night in Chicago. when he was starting his group dearThe singer-songwriter wanted to share a message with her fans however The microphone never responded. Swift started messing around and making yelling gestures, but the mic still wasn’t responding.

Taylor Swift’s microphone has stopped working

Finally, the technical team changed the microphone and Taylor was able to give his speech to the audience. “Let’s take a second in our memory, and step back, none of that happened. Swift told the audience, who also requested a round of applause for Gracie Abrams, who opened the show for three nights in Chicago.

In short, Swift’s time in the Windy City featured many great moments. In addition to the events of last night, during their first performance on June 2, Taylor took advantage of the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month to send a message For everyone who “lives in a beautiful and original way.”

“One of the things I’m most proud of is being able to be with you and see you, and interact with you, and be so loving, so caring and so supportive,” Taylor told the LGBTQ audience. The singer also emphasized that you can’t talk about Pride Month “without talking about pain”, because for decades and all over the world, different sexual orientations have been persecuted and condemned. Given this, Taylor called on his followers to come out and vote in the upcoming election, but above all, report the vote to ensure that the next President of the United States supports the community.

“I want all spaces to be safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community,” Swift declared during her Chicago premiere (Twitter/@taylorswift13)

“You are repeating those words with such solidarity, with such mutual support, with such acceptance and peace and security. And I want all places to be safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community. Recently and in the past few years, there have been many harmful laws that have exposed people in The LGBTQ and Queer community is at risk.It hurts for everyone, every ally, every dear person, everyone in these communities… We can support all we want during Pride Month, but if we don’t investigate these elected officials, are they their advocates? Are they allies? Do they protect equality? Do I want to vote for them?

